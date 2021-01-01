Wolak 1 - Light Unique/Statment Geometric LED Pendant

This eye-catching single pendant light decorates your space and adds sleek illumination to your home. It's made from metal and features an organic, abstract silhouette with an outer frame that surrounds the frosted glass globe shade. Inside the integrated LED bulb washes your space in a bright glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch, so you'll have the right amount of light all day and night. Plus, it arrives with different downrods, so you can fix the height to best fit your space. Finish: Graphite/Silver Leaf