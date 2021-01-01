Google Nest WNGOGA21US Google Home Mini Smart Speaker Charcoal Smart Home Hubs and Controllers Standard Hub Multi-Platform Hub

Google Nest WNGOGA21US Google Home Mini Smart Speaker Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. It even recognizes different voices, so answers are personalized for you. Use one or have a few around the house.Features:Just by using your voice, get the latest weather, traffic, finance, news, sports, and more. Ask for things like translations, calculations, nutrition information and unit conversions. Or find other information you’re curious about with the power of Google Search, Maps, and more built right in.Get personalized help managing your schedule, commute and more wherever Google Home Mini recognizes your voice. (With your permission, of course.) Plus, make calls, set reminders, and listen to news and podcasts.Control your media hands-free from the comfort of your couch. Google Home Mini works with your Chromecast so you can start streaming your shows, movies and music on you TV or speakers with just your voice.Use your voice to command compatible smart devices: control the thermostat, dim the lights and turn off the TV. Or even fire up the coffee maker as you’re getting ready in the morning. Enjoy support for many popular home automation systems, like Philips Hue, Nest, TP-Link, Wemo and Samsung SmartThings. Multi-Platform Hub Charcoal