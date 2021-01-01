From house of troy
House of Troy WL625 Decorative Wall Lamp 1 Light Title 20 Compliant Wall Sconce Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
House of Troy WL625 Decorative Wall Lamp 1 Light Title 20 Compliant Wall Sconce House of Troy WL625 Features:Requires 1 candelabra (E12) 60 watt bulb - (Not Included)Designed to cast light in both an upward and a downward directionRecommended for dry location useHouse of Troy WL625 Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Depth: 8"Height: 14.875"Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 6" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:Title 20 is a California law intended to reduce energy consumption by regulating the types of bulb bases and bulbs being sold to California Residents. The fixture must either have a dedicated fluorescent socket, a GU24 Socket, or include a CFL bulb in the box.UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel