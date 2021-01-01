From coca-cola
Coca-Cola with Coffee Caramel Can, 12 fl oz
Advertisement
Great Coca-Cola® Taste Blended with Rich, Luxurious CoffeeSips like a Coke, finishes like a Coffee. Coca-Cola with Coffee is a sparking beverage that offers that great Coca-Cola taste infused with rich, luxurious coffee flavor, and provides a unique way to enjoy the everyday coffee experience. Each 12oz slim can of Coca-Cola with Coffee contains 69 mg of caffeine to refresh the way you think about your Coffee routine. So whether you're on-the-go, or looking for that afternoon pick-me-up, Coca-Cola with Coffee is the perfect soft drink for anyone who loves the refreshing Coca-Cola taste and the familiar taste of coffee. Coca-Cola with Coffee comes in three flavor varieties: Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel - plus Dark Blend Zero Sugar and Vanilla Zero Sugar. Every sip provides that “ahhh” Coca-Cola moment, with that smooth finish of a delicious Coffee. Grab Coca-Cola with Coffee and refresh your coffee break.• Delicious combination of Coca-Cola taste infused with rich, luxurious coffee flavor• 69 mg of caffeine in each 12 oz serving• 12 FL OZ in each slim can• This sparkling beverage is best enjoyed ice-cold for maximum refreshment• 12 FL OZ can