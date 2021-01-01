Witchy Aesthetic Moon Phases, Moth, Stars, Crystals & Snakes T-Shirt

This witchy aesthetic design features moon phases, a luna moth, celestial & mystical elements, snakes, crescent moons, crystals, botanical elements, all in a dusty rose pink aesthetic. This is perfect for any budding witch, wiccan, occult lover, moon lover If you need something tarot for your daughter, cousin, best friend, witchy friend, lunar following, astrologist, mystic, tarot card reader, dark academia, pink aesthetic lover. With crystals, snakes, stars, moon phases, moths/butterfly, it’s ethereal! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem