From wish pets
wishpets 16' pink river otter stuffed animal toy
Advertisement
ADORABLE PLUSH: Youll love this super soft stuffed animal who loves to snuggle and wants to play all day. This cute plush will charm boys and girls of all ages! COLLECTIBLE CUDDLES: Plush animals are fun to collect and trade and make great keepsakes for children, teens & adults. Favorite stuffed toys are soothing for toddlers and make carefree pets! COMFORT: This plush is a comforting pal and perfect for get well wishes, birthdays and more! It is a huggable travel friend for any child on road trips & airplanes, or a cute bedroom decoration. BEST BUDDY: Boys & girls of all ages will love this original toy for imaginary play and as a companion for car rides, watching television, nap time or even soothing fears of the dark. HIGH QUALITY PLUSH ANIMALS: Whether for a child's playtime, comfort at bedtime for sleeping & or a keepsake to hold dear while far from home, Wishpets offer you their soft & cuddly best.