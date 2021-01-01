From send flowers
Wishful Pink Lily Bouquet
The wishful pink lily bouquet will convey the sweetest of sentiments to your loved one. Lovely lavender roses, pink lilies, and lush greens are hand-arranged by a local florist in an iridescent pink glass vase as an elegant gift. Whether paired with balloon delivery for a birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day delivery. This unique floral bouquet of pale pink and lavender flowers is sure to brighten your recipient's day. Send it as a Valentine's Day gift too! Details: Lavender Roses Pink Asiatic Lilies Pink Gilly Lush Greens Glass Vase