Poison ivy green is an intoxicating color symbolizing growth, harmony, freshness, and fertility. Green has strong emotional correspondence with safety. Green has great healing powers and is the most restful color for the human eye. Wise dye epoxy liquid solid pigments are designed for 100% opaque epoxy to use for river tables, deep pouring, filling voids and even flood coating. Easily dispense the perfect amount of color for a solid epoxy resin application. Create any unique color you can think of! Apply wise dye epoxy liquid solid pigment mixed in epoxy to any hard surface, including glass, metal, plastic, ceramic, stone, leather, resin, polymer clay and more. These opaque epoxy pigments are super concentrated liquid colorants. A perfect choice for anyone looking to add a solid color to wood river tables, bar and counter tops, wood and pen turning blanks, and castings. These pigments make life easy by simply stirring directly into your epoxy resin flow art, wood inlays, resin castings and more. Looking for a little more pizazz? Add a wise color powder colorant to create a shimmer and sparkling effect with even more depth. DeckWise Wisebond epoxy opaque pigment Oil-modified Poison Ivy Green Solid Gloss Interior Stain (1-oz) | WD-SOP-1OZ-POIV