From first deal
Wireless bluetooth Headphone Portable Foldable Over-ear Stereo Music Sport Headset with Mic-White & Pink
Advertisement
Features:- Upgrade bluetooth version, ensure stable connection, get rid of the shackles of wired, 10 meters bluetooth connection range- Foldable design, more portable, save location- Lightweight collapsible design, suitable for a variety of head wear- High density polymer lithium battery, no frequent charging, 20 hours of listening- High-quality simulated protein skin, 360° covers the ear, wear-resistant and skin-friendly, as delicate and soft as the skin. Specifications: bluetooth standard: V5.0Support agreement: Support a 2 dp/avctp/avdtp/avrcp/HFP/SPP/SMP/att/gap/gatt/rfcomm/SDP / 12 cap profileEffective range: 20mBattery specification: 400mah built-in rechargeable lithium batteryCharging voltage: 5V/1ACharging time: about 2.5 hoursBattery life: LED light on for about 7 hours/LED off for about 12 hoursOperating frequency: 2.402-2.