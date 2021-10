Wintery by Heidi Westum - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

All photos are selected by a team of professional gallery curators, just like in a real photo gallery. Our curators have experience from well-known institutions such as Sotheby's and Tate Modern Art. We believe that everyone has an inner photographer, just waiting to be discovered. Getting published is a great achievement, many photographers whose works now hang in art galleries were once discovered. It's no coincidence that art directors, book editors, and magazines all over the world use photos from 1x photographers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high-quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Ebern designs offer a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. Our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Ebern designs make professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come! Important: avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Ebern design is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. Ebern design is a registered trademark protected by u.s. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended. Size: 14" H x 19" W x 2" D