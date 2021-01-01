Winter Sport Activity Fan Skiing Ski Lover Design Winter Sports Goggles Skiing Snowboard Ice Skating Fan Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Goggles Skiing Snowboard Design. Do you or someone you know love winter? Then get this mountain calling nature lover sports outdoor activity slope skier snow passion hobby trip downhill design. This design is perfect for birthdays Christmas etc. This Distressed Graphic Novelty outfit makes the perfect hiking adrenaline extremal nordic touring skiboarding athlete cold freeze backpacker wanderer exploring travel wilderness tour design. Best Design for the whole friends mom family dad 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only