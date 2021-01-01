Caudalie Winter Duo (Lip Conditioner and Hand Cream 30ml) Honey

Advertisement
The ultimate winter saviour, the Caudalie lip conditioner and honey hand cream duo is a must have. These travel size products work together to give you super soft, protected hands with a luscious, perfected pout. K.D. This set contains the following products: Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream - Miel de Vigne 30mlFormulated with grape seed oil which is rich in omega 6, it renews and conditions your skin, whilst Vinolevure® captures and retains water to prevent dehydration and and reinforce the skin's natural defences. With a zesty, invigorating fragrance that leaves your skin delicately scented, this conditioning lotion will leave your hands feeling smooth, soft and supple. Caudalie Lip ConditionerFormulated with 99% naturally-derived ingredients, Caudalie Lip Conditioner is a beauty treatment for the lips that repairs damaged lips with each application. With anti-oxidant properties, it also delivers nutrition and protection for the lips all day long.