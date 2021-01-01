Winter Down Comforter
Description
All Season Cotton Blend Comforter, Soft Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, Luxury Fluffy Reversible Winter Warm CollectionFeatures:?Cotton Blend:20% Cotton.80% Polyester?Nothing would better than a SOUND and COZY sleep, as we spend ONE THIRD of our life on the bed! Take it in premium and enjoy your endless snugle time!?Extreme Soft & Fluffy -- Ultra soft and fluffy, the comforter is devoted to provide an extreme gentle and comfortable sleeping experience! Double brushed fabric cover: Noise-Free and more Breathable.?Excellent Thermal Ability & Less Burden -- Super thermal ability, maintains your bed at a COZY temperature,offers year-round comfort, keeping you warm on the coldest nights, and sound sleep during warmer seasons. Premium and well distributed ,filling makes the comforter lightweight but fluffy, not too heavy to pressure you.?Expert Craftsmanship & Design --Durable hems and precise diamond quilting stitching ensure an excellent longevity and elegant to fit all decorationsFill Material: CottonProduct Type: Down ComforterFill Material Composition: Size: Color: WhiteCover Material: Cotton BlendCover Material Composition: 20% Cotton, 80% polyesterThread Count: Oversized: NoFire Resistant: YesDust Mite Resistant: YesFill Warmth: Extra WarmFill Power: Duvet Ties/Loops: NoWashing Method: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryConstruction: Diamond QuiltedSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Laundry Use: YesSeasonality/NOS: Fall - Winter