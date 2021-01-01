Winnetka Tablecloth

Perfect for dressing up your dining table, this classic tablecloth is a versatile accent piece for your living space. Made from 100% polyester, its square/rectangular shape features a stylish hemstitch along the border and a solid hue that works well with your traditional home design. Keep it casual for everyday use or dress up for formal dining and take your tablescape to the next level by layering with chic decor elements. And when it comes to cleaning, this piece is both machine washable and iron safe. Color: White, Size: 60" W x 60" L