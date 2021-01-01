From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Winnetka 14-in Brushed Nickel Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | 75661EN3-962
Advertisement
The Winnetka indoor lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting has a clean design which lends itself to a modern-mission style. The geometric, cylinder design has subtle ornamentation, while still offering impressive style. The indoor lighting collection is offered in brushed nickel or textured blacksmith finishes, both with satin etched glass. The assortment includes 15-light, nine-light, five-light, and three-light chandeliers, pendants in four sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Winnetka 14-in Brushed Nickel Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | 75661EN3-962