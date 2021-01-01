From william's home furnishing

William's Home Furnishing WInn park 4-Piece Wire-Brushed Dark Gray Queen Bed Set, Gray Finish

Description

Form, function, and convenience are the hallmarks of this contemporary bedroom group. The padded leatherette headboard and platform create an urban feel, while the ultra-modern clean lines of the matching chest, dresser, and night stand accentuate the look of the set. This beautiful bedroom set is constructed out of Solid Wood and Wood Veneers which is durable and sturdy. This beautiful set will truly enliven your bedroom area. Note: This Bedroom set consist of 1-Queen size bed, 1-Nightstand, 1-Dresser and 1-Mirror. Color: Gray Finish.

