Winkelman Astoria Grand Comforter Set
The stunning and opulent collection will complete the lavish top of your bed ensemble in shimmering Gold and Red color combination.The bedding comforter features a large medallion design in gold and red tones with a twisted cord edge to register its perfect look.This 3-piece over-sized bedding set is made 100-percent Polyester woven jacquard fabric that will absolutely set a gorgeous and sophisticated look to your most valued bedroom.Additional accessories - pillow, bed-skirt and duvet are sold separately.The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. We are not responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen due to differences in computer resolution and monitor. Size: Queen Comforter + 2 Shams