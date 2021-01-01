From irish setter
Irish Setter Wingshooter ST 8 Waterproof Composite-Toe EH
Long-lasting protection and underfoot support are what you will like most about the Irish Setter Wingshooter ST 8 Waterproof Composite-Toe boot. Style number: 83832. Waterproof full grain leather upper. Composite safety toe meets ASTM F2413-18, M/I/C, EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Ultra Dry moisture management system keeps out wet elements for a drier foot environment. Traditional lace-up system with durable metal hardware. Padded tongue and collar for extra comfort. Goodyear welt construction offers excellent flexibility and long-lasting durability. Breathable tricot lining for added comfort. Removable PU footbed is cushioned for all-day comfort. Heel-molded counter for added foot stability. EVA midsole provides comfortable underfoot support. Slip resistant outsole meets ASTM F2913-19 (using the SATRA slip equipment) for best. Rubber-EVA Traction Tred provides excellent traction over various kinds of terrain. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 2 oz Shaft: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.