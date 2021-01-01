Riedel Winewings Champagne Wine Glass, 1 Count (Pack of 1), Clear

Advertisement
The Champagne Wine glass is perfect for developing and displaying champagne’s complex characteristics This glass allows the wide range of aromatics to unfold grow and intensify and the larger rim diameter enables them to be released in a way which is not achieved with a narrow glass Winewings wine glasses are flat-bottomed wide and reminiscent of the wing of an aircraft complete with winglets Explaining the concept of RIEDEL WINEWINGS we chose a flat and stretched bottom with a wing-like shape to increase the surface area the wine is exposed to which increases the levels of evaporation and enables a greater intensity of aroma Machine made and dishwasher safe, Weight: 0.68784225744 Pounds, Manufacturer: Riedel