From sperry

Sperry Windward Float Thong

$34.20 on sale
($34.95 save 2%)
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

With zero water absorption, the Sperry Windward Float Thong is lightweight and comfortable, so you can enjoy maximum nautical fun. Can easily be worn with a tee shirt and shorts or a button-down oxford and khakis. Synthetic upper and lining. Synthetic insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com