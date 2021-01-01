Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Upright Vacuum Cleaner, One Size , Green

Manage your cleaning tasks with a lightweight and easy maneuverable vacuum. The Hoover Air Steerable Bagless Upright is your answer to whole-home cleaning. Easily clean from room to room and go up or downstairs with this lightweight design. It also comes equipped with our exclusive WindTunnel 3 Technology that lifts and removes deep down embedded dirt with 3 channels of suction. The steerable design allows you to swivel and turn around objects with a flick of the wrist and the body reclines all the way to the floor to reach under furniture easily. The Hoover AirSteerable also has a telescopic handle with built-in wand that detaches with one simple touch, multi-floor brush roll on/off option allowing you to easily move from carpet to hard floors, a clear nozzle and a no-scuff bumper. And when you're done vacuuming, simply empty the debris with its convenient bottom-release cup. Exclusive WindTunnel 3 technology creates three channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirtSteerable technology to navigate smoothly around furniture, corners and other obstacles by simply twisting the handle in the direction you'd like to goMulti-floor brush roll on/off so you can move from carpet to hardwood with a press of a pedalLightweight, easy to lift, carry and move around, weighs less than 14 pounds with wand and toolsEasy rinse filter can be rinsed under running water and reused for long-lasting useConvenient bottom-release cup is easy to empty, just hold cup over a trash receptacle and empty debris with the push of a button, without getting your hands dirtyMulti-Cyclonic - eight cyclones are engineered to drop filter-clogging dirt out of the airstream, to help the filter stay clean, a clean filter allows for maximum dirt removal from carpet and powerful "no loss of suction" cleaningHEPA filter traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns1300 wattsMeasurements: 14" L x 12.5" W x 43.5" H