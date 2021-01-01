nuLOOM Windsor 24 in. Beige Country Table Lamp, Dimmable

Brighten your home office or reading nook with this striking table lamp. Layers of contrasting wood grains and irregular cutouts give this columnar lamp base a rugged, natural vibe, while the classic drum shade and polished bronze base create a quietly elegant look. The warm, natural tones help this lamp blend with farmhouse or cabin decor, making it perfect for your rec room or man cave. This lamp offers customized illumination with its 3-way switch, and the fabric shade diffuses the light for even, glare-free illumination.