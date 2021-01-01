Windshield Suction Cup Mount Holder Compatible with Laser Detectors Radar Escort Passport 9500ix 7500 X80 X70 X50 Solo S4 SC 55 s75 Beltronics RX65.

Brand New Windshield Mount & 6 Suction Cups. Compatible Models: Passport 9500ix, Passport 9500i, Passport 8500, X50, Passport 8500, Passport 7500S, Passport 7500, Passport S55, S75, 6800, 5000, 4600, 4500, and 4200 Radar, Solo S2, Solo S3, Solo S4. Compatible Beltronics Radar: GX65 RedGX55, RX65, RX55, V6, V8, V10, V12, Pro 100, Pro 200, Pro 300, Pro 500, Vector 995, Vector 965, Vector 955, Newer Vector 940, Vector 895, Express 795, STi Magnum, STi Driver. Note: Don't place the mount in or near the deployment area of the airbag, and don't install it in a position that obstructs road observation. Not for IX & MAX Series.