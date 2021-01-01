Window Canyon - Desktop Sand Windows

Advertisement
Ever changing, this sand art is an awesome microcosm of natural elements and landscapes. Give the frame a gentle tilt or a more extreme angle and watch as the flow and speed of the falling sands form tiny deserts, mountains, clouds, rain, oceans and smoke, all ebbing and flowing into one another. There is an eternal and yet fleeting quality about this interactive art, and the sparkling sand will mesmerize as it becomes a tiny primordial universe right there on your desk. Created by Klaus Bosch and handmade in Austria, this inventive artwork will bring a calming, natural presence and a sense of wonder to your office or home. Available in Black Beech Wood or Natural Beech Wood - sold separately. Click here to see it turning. Click here to view the windows in action! Click here for more info about this item from the manufacturer And click here for instructions. Includes a small syringe with needle for adding and removing water and air, which helps regulate and maintain the device and makes sand flow more slowly or more quickly. Regulation, which is rarely required, should be done by adults only. Instructions included. Want to make a statement? See our Oversized Octagonal Sand Art here and our Oversized Shifting Sand Art here!