From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Windon Barn 2-pc. Patio Lounge Chair, One Size , Brown
Inspired by high-style modern farmhouse interiors, this outdoor swivel chair conveys warmth and sophistication that's just your style. Curvaceously beautiful, with a high-back design, this head-turning outdoor swivel chair is dressed to impress with an all-weather resin wicker seat that melds light and dark brown hues for tonal interest. Rust-free aluminum frame ensures plenty of seasons in the sun.# Pieces In Set: 2Included: 2 Chair(s)Features: Quick Ship, Weather Resistant, SwivelJoinery: Butt Joint, ScrewedSeating Capacity: 2Chair Measurements: 30 Depth/Inches, 24.88 Width/Inches, 41 Height/InchesSeat Back Height: 23 InSeat Depth: 17 InSeat Height: 18 InAssembly: Assembly RequiredFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFrame Content: 100% AluminumUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Warm Soapy WaterDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported