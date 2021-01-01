From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting Windgate Heirloom Bronze Transitional Alabaster Glass Bell Mini Pendant Light | 61940-782
The Sea Gull Lighting Windgate one light mini pendant in heirloom bronze provides abundant light to your home, while adding style and interest. The Windgate lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a sensibly, modernized and transitional selection of fixtures featuring clean lines and sophisticated alabaster style glass. The collection works well with a variety of interiors, as it blends well into its surrounding decor. Offered in brushed nickel or heirloom bronze finishes, as well as a chrome finish for the wall/bath fixtures only. The assortment includes five-light, and three-light chandeliers (either with up-light or down-light), pendants in four sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately.