From modern forms
Modern Forms Windflower Smart Ceiling Fan - Color: Grey - Blade Color: Weathered Gray
App-enabled ceiling fan pairs classic style and technology. The Windflower Smart Ceiling Fan by Modern Forms is designed for convenience and energy-efficiency. Inspired by the classic Holland windmill, this fan features a contemporary 12-blade design and an integrated LED luminaire powered by WAC technology. With an 80 blade sweep, this fan is ideal for boosting air flow in mid-sized and larger spaces. Compatible with the Wi-Fi connected Modern Forms app, it can be controlled from a smartphone and neatly integrates with voice-controlled smart home devices like Google Assistant, Amazon Echo, Nest, and ecobee. The app provides control over fan speed and lighting and easily adapts to any schedule. Constructed using aluminum hardware and ABS blades, it runs on a silent, energy-efficient DC motor and includes one RF wall control. Color: Grey.