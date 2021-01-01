From wind cave united states usa unique items
Wind Cave South Dakota US National Park Vintage Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Wind Cave National Park US vintage retro design is perfect for South Dakota parks lovers. Great gift idea for dad, mom kids, boys, girls, toddlers, or youth, friends, and family. Wind Cave United States USA Unique Items People who love backpacking, outdoor adventure, camping, hiking, travel souvenirs, clothes, outfit, apparel are sure to love this Wind Cave clothing. Perfect for visiting, vacation, tourists. Awesome birthday present. Christmas or Halloween costume. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.