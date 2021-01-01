Wimer 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant
Description
Seeded glass globe shade design with dark bronze finish on the fixture, simple and neat
Features: 7.87" in diameter, 11.88" in height, Cord Length 47.2" (adjustable), Weighs 1 kg/2.2 lb
Please note that this seeded glass globe is mouth-blown/hand-made, the diameter may vary several millimeters, and bubbles in the glass are different from each other
Hard-wired, Base E26, Max 60W, Type of Bulb: CFL, Incandescent or LED. NOTE: Bulb NOT included
Fixture Design: Single
Fixture Shape: Globe
Number of Lights: 1
Light Direction: Ambient
Finish: Black
Shade Included: Yes
Shade Material: Glass
Shade Color: Clear
Hand Blown Glass: Yes
Primary Material: Glass
Metal Type: Iron
Glass Type: Seeded
Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Dry
Dimmable: Yes
Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)
Voltage: 110
Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60
Power Source: Hardwired