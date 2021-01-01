Wimberley Solid Color Shower Curtain Set

This shower curtain adds a pop of bright color or a refreshing dose of neutral color to your bathroom. It's made from polyester in your choice of color and arrives with a liner to help keep splashes and suds inside the shower and off your bathroom floor. The top border of this curtain is made from translucent mesh that lets you keep an eye on the clock during your morning shower. This shower curtain has 12 hook holes that make it easy to install onto your curtain rod (hooks sold separately). Plus, you can toss it into the wash for a quick clean. Color: Grey/Silver