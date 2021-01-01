From wilton brands
Wilton 9-Inch Texturra Performance Non-Stick Round Bakeware Cake Pan, One Size , Blue
If you’re looking for beautiful bakeware that works great in the oven and looks even better on your table, Wilton Texturra Performance Non-Stick Bakeware is it. This round cake pan performs just as good as it looks. It has a non-stick coating, so cleanup is super easy. Its durability and unique waved design makes it a beautiful addition to any kitchen.Bake cakes or pies in this sturdy and versatile round pan.Unique texture encourages airflow and structural rigidity.Color: Light blue; Material: Cold-rolled steel with non-stick coating.Pan dimensions: 9 in. (22.8 cm)Limited lifetime warranty; see seller for further details.Dishwasher safe; however, for best results hand wash before first and after each use in warm, soapy water.Included: 1 9 Inch Round Cake Pan(s)Features: Dishwasher SafeManufacturer Warranty: Lifetime LimitedRecommended Utensil Material: NylonShape: RoundMeasurements: 9.94 Width/Inches, 1.77 Depth/Inches, 11.68 Height/InchesMaximum Temp (f): 450 Degrees FBase Material: 100% SteelBakeware Size: 9"Care: Dishwasher SafeCountry of Origin: Imported