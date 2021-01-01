From baxton studio
Wilton 12-Inch Triple Layered Hypoallergenic King Size Memory Foam Mattress
Top layer: 2" memory foam: conforms to the contour of the body to provide ergonomic support and spine support; Middle layer: 3" soft foam: provides deluxe comfort and lasting support; Bottom layer: 7" support foam: provides body weight and base support|Removable knitted polyester cover|Mattress top type: tight top|Hypoallergenic|Box spring not included; Weight capacity: 600 lbs|Passed testing for 16 CFR 1633-Standard for flammability|Compressed and rolled in package|.Enhance your bedroom with the alluring comfort of the Wilton mattress. Made in Malaysia, the Wilton consists of three layers of foam wrapped in a soft knitted polyester fabric. The top layer is comprised of a memory foam that conforms to the body to provide ergonomic support, while a second layer lends added comfort. A third layer provides body weight and base support. Created with the utmost safety in mind, the Wilton has passed all testing to meet the federal flammability requirements for mattresses. Compatible with standard queen size bed frames, the Wilton is sure to soothe restless nights.