With a look of hand lashed slats in its distinctive outer shade, this tropical outdoor table lamp brings exotic influences to outdoor living spaces. Completely casual in design, this lamp features an all-weather fabric inner shade that keeps the bulb light warm and glowing without harsh highlights. The rich bronze finish is perfectly suited for outdoor cabanas or as a luminous highlight for lush tropical-inspired landscapes. With a UL certification for use in damp and wet outdoor locations, the rugged tip-proof design of this floor lamp will withstand harsh wind, rain, and sun. North Star Designs Wilson 29-in Bronze Table Lamp with Plastic Shade | NSD10480