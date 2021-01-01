Wilridge Chiseled Cylinder Table Vase

The contemporary chiseled industrial look of this aluminum vase will give any interior a stylish update. Finished in a dark grey graphite color and hand-etched to give it a brushed appearance, this decorative vase becomes a dramatic accent when placed on a shelf or table in the living room or bedroom. Fill with faux florals or stems to make a modern centerpiece on the kitchen or dining table. The cylinder shape makes this a perfect piece for the mantle or a console table. Recommended for decorative use with faux florals only. Size: 16" H x 4.5" W x 4.5" D, Color: Gray