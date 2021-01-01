From signature design by ashley

Willowton Whitewash Full Panel Bed with Trundle

Description

Part of Willowton Collection from AshleyCrafted from wood products and otherWhitewash finishAntiqued brass tone ring-pull hardwarePlank stylingOptional NightstandBed is available in Twin & Full sizes.This full panel bed with storage is the ultimate statement piece for a coastal cottage or shabby chic inspired retreat. Whitewashed finish is wonderfully easy on the eyes. Plank-style cap rails on the headboard and footboard infuse a driftwoody look that has our minds drifting away to beachy-keen escapes. Smooth-gliding trundle storage compartment keeps linens, blankets and jammies close at hand. Mattresses available, sold separately.

