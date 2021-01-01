From song of style
Song of Style Willow Mini Dress in Ivory. - size L (also in M)
Self: 100% polyLining: 96% poly 4% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Ruched bust detail. Imported. SOSR-WD102. SOSD244 S20. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.