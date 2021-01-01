A crisp and clear blown glass shade, rich combination of finishes and an airy design work to create the striking simplicity found in this Willow Creek wall sconce. The shape of the glass gives a nod to a Modern Industrial interpretation but the overall clean appeal makes this fixture a perfect compliment to virtually any interior. The fixture is easy to install and requires 1 screw-based light bulb, ideal for filament style. Designers Fountain Willow Creek 7-in W 1-Light Matte Black Vintage Wall Sconce | D204M-1B-MB