Greenington Willow Tan Caramelized King Platform Bed

Beautifully crafted in bamboo, the Eco Ridge Willow bedroom collection features a sleek silhouette, elegantly sculpted details, and gently tapered legs to create a transitional collection that compliments any style. Designed for use with a mattress only, the Eco Ridge Willow platform bed is supported with a European slat system, and eliminating the need for a box spring. Available in Queen and Eastern King sizes, in an earth friendly caramelized finish. Made in an ISO 14001 Environment Management certified facility, your purchase of this environmentally friendly bamboo product helps support forests and ecosystems worldwide.