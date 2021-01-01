From courtside market
Courtside Market William DeBilzan Occupational Hazard 16 in. x 20 in. Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Wall Art, Multi Color
William Debilzan has achieved the American dream of being recognized in the fine art community as a world-renowned trendsetting, contemporary artist. Even though Bill had never before been exposed to fine art schooling, Bill's passion for unique fashion and creativity while incorporating explosive colors, textures, and personal storylines has ultimately led him through great wonders, opportunities, and the satisfaction of bringing a special message of life, love, and passion. Although Bill's unique figures are quite obscure, they do take on a personality of their own by stance, gesture, and the environments in which Bill creates. Expanding on his abstract expressions of environments and global destinations, Bill's portfolio also offers a huge variety of imagery ranging from symbolic icons, trending typography, beautiful cityscapes, and natural settings and nuances from around the world. Bill has come full circle in sharing his creative passion for love, meaningful relationships, and beautiful designs of art and graphic imagery to bring happiness, pleasure, and bliss to the soul. We have beautifully reproduced Bill's artwork on our gallery-wrapped canvases. Each high-quality canvas is professionally wrapped around special artist-grade stretcher bars, which give these canvases a 2 in. depth. Mounting hardware is included - just take it out of the box and it's ready to hang. Color: Multi Color.