Wilf Deco LUX Executive Office Chair, White

COLOR : WhiteMATERIALS : Elastic Mesh, Aluminum baseProduct NET WEIGHT lbs. : 46Product WIDTH inches : 26 - 28Product DEPTH inches : 17.5Product HEIGHT inches : 18.1-22.8Weight Capacity : 285 LbsCountry of Origin : MalaysiaSHORT DESCRIPTION : The Deco Lux Executive Chair has the ability to elevate any space effortlessly. This chair is famed for its unmatched luxury, comfortability, and unique ergonomic aesthetic, recognized as an integral piece of the design pallet. Crafted from the finest materials available like elastic mesh back and seat offering you the perfect back support with fresh air comfort. The ergonomically positioned padded 3D arms that goes up and down, side ways and front and back; the shell-shaped back which includes a reclining locking mechanism with tension control, and the ergonomic mesh seat provide the best seating experience. The structure delicately cradles the curves of your spine with integrated lumbar support, whereas the durable aluminum base rotates for ease of use with effortless mobility. The chair supports weights up to 285 lbs. and is BIFMA Certified. Feature 1 : The pneumatic height adjustableFeature 2 : Tilt locking back reclining mechanismFeature 3 : Tilt tension control mechanismFeature 4 : Seat + back made of breathable elastic plastic meshFeature 5 : 3D padded armsFeature 6 : Heavy-duty aluminum base with dual castersFeature 7 : 2-year limited warrantyFeature 8 : Ships in 1 box