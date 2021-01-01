From wildland heroes

Wildland Firefighter Smoke Jumper Retro T-Shirt

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Show off your wildland pride with this wildland firefighting gear. Great for any fireman, EMS, fire captain, smoke jumper, faller, patriot or firefighter wife. If you're a firefighter, love the forest service or like forest fire safety, this gift is for yo If you're a hot shot, faller, sawyer, helitack or on the hand crew, grab your drip torch and chainsaw and rock this forest service firefighter apparel. It makes a perfect gift for any fire management hero or national forest firefighter. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com