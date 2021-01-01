From dior
Dior Wildior 55MM Square Sunglasses
Square shiny acetate sunglasses with solid smoke lenses and Christian Dior Paris signature embossed temples. 100% UV protection Solid lenses Lens replacement optional Case and cleaning cloth included Acetate Made in Italy SIZE 55mm lens width 23mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry when he established the couture house in 1946 in Paris. Since its inception, Dior has championed modern, groundbreaking styles for women. In 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director, making her the first woman to lead the iconic French fashion house. Today, the label continues to deliver masterfully tailored silhouettes and a bold line of accessories, sunglasses, fragrances and beauty collections. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Color: Shiny Black Smoke.