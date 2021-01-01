From l'artiste by spring step
L'Artiste by Spring Step Wildcat
Please note that due to the unique hand-painted design of L'Artiste by Spring Step footwear, the exact design may vary from piece to piece. Embrace your colorful personality and show it off wearing the L'Artiste by Spring Step Wildcat heel. Man-made strap covers the toes and is adorned with a flower made from fabric. Hidden adjustable hook-and-loop closure at the ankle. Decorative buckle. Textile and synthetic upper. Man-made lining and footbed. Synthetic wrapped outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.