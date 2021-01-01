Wild Wings II and III by Sue Schlabach Set of 2 Canvas Art Prints

Each canvas features three birds, perched on a toadstool, while they both proclaim their own sweet sentiment. One print urges you and your family to "flock together", while the other reminds you to "share small wonders". This darling set of bird prints, with their soft pastel color palette and messages of unity, is perfect for your home. This set of giclee prints combine extraordinary detail and quality canvas into one affordable package. Offering full-bleed printing, which covers the entirety of the canvas, your new artworks also come ready to hang; eliminating the need for framing.