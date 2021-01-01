From union rustic
Wild Succulent/Aloe Plant in Planter
Advertisement
Features:Filler material: Foam, rock and resinCement planterMaintenance freeAllergy freePlant Category: PlantPlant Species: SucculentPlant Type Details: Wild Succulent, AloePlacement: DesktopPlant Color: GreenPlant Type: ArtificialPlant Material: LatexPieces Included: Base Included: YesBase Color: Natural/GreyBase Material: CementBase Shape: Round taperedBase Type: PlanterCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayOutdoor Use: NoCompatible Base Part Number: Life Span: Spefications:ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CE Certified: CSA Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9Overall Width - Side to Side: 8.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8.5Base: YesBase Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: