Ladurée - Wild Strawberry Candle - 220g
Infuse the home with a sweet fragrance with this Wild Strawberry scented candle from Ladurée. Perfect for transforming the aroma of a room, this charming candle is infused with aromatic wild strawberry releasing a sweet and light aroma. Contained in a lilac blue vessel with a white cameo, the limited edition strawberry box ensures the candle makes a great gift idea for any occasion. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance: wild strawberry * Dimensions: H10.5xØ9cm * Weight: 220g * Burn time: 55 hours * Lilac blue vessel with white cameo * Limited edition box * More candles available separately