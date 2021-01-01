Wild Soul Gold Splash Boho Pink Abstract Shapes Premium T-Shirt

If you are a creative person who loves to be in peace within yourself, the beautiful minimalistic design of geometric shapes, surreal lines, and golden leaves in gentle blush and pink color is perfect for you. This artwork and quote are great for spiritual people, believers, yoga instructors, and coaches who feel like inspiring others is a joy of life. Wear this garment on any occasion and let everyone know that your beauty can shine from the inside. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.