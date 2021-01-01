Stella & Chewy's Wild Red Raw Blend Grain-Free Red Meat Recipe Dry Dog Food, 3.5-lb bag

Your furry friend will be taking a walk on the wild side after feasting on Stella & Chewy's Wild Red Raw Blend Grain-Free Red Meat Recipe Dry Dog Food. This protein-packed food is crafted with multiple meat sources, including beef, pork, lamb, bison, venison, and goat—plus, the “whole prey” approach to creating a wholesome meal means muscle meat, organ meat, and cartilage are all used. Better yet, it’s low in carbohydrates and free of artificial ingredients, fillers, preservatives, grains, potatoes, and legumes. Give your pup the flavor he craves and the nutrition he needs!