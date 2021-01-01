Wild Life Photographer Like A Normal Photograph Nature T-Shirt

You are a Cameraman and Photojournalists who love his Equipment and Gear at Photoshoot! This Retro Event Photography Themed Design is perfect for Professional Photographers as well as Hobby Shutterbugs who love taking Pictures, shooting Photos and Filming! If you love Photographing and Telling Stories using your Camera this cute graphic drawing Motif is ideal for you or to any Photo Nerd and Picture Geek in your life. Whether you are a Sports or Nature Photographer, always remember "Never Lose Focus"! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem