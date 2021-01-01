Wigzi Dual Doggie Gel Handle Retractable Dog Leash: 10-ft long in Orange, Size: 50 lb | Plastic | PetSmart
The Wigzi Dual Doggie Retractable Comfort Gel leash means you can walk two dogs with zero tangle. This non-tangling retractable gel leash allows you to walk two dogs at the same time, while maintaining individual control of each one. The built-in untangling mechanism does all the work for you so you can enjoy your walk without stopping to untangle leads. Both the leads and brake buttons are color-coded, so you'll always know exactly which dog you're controlling. Stop just one dog, or stop them both. The struggle to hold two leashes and keep them untangled is over. It's the smartest way to walk two dogs! Orange and neon green leads are reflective. Size: 50 pounds per dog. Length: 10 feet per dog. Features: 50lbs per dog durable leads Reflective orange and green leads Spins automatically to prevent tangles Stops each dog individually Patented spin technology 360 degree Color coded green and orange buttons control green and orange leads 10 Feet extension for each lead. Both dogs can be up To 20 feet apart Includes: 1 Wigzi Dual Doggie Retractable Gel Leash, 1 Instruction Booklet Intended For: For small/medium dogs up to 50 lbs each Leash Type: Dual Retractable Leash Color: Gray Dimensions: 8 in x 5.25 in Material: Plastic, Stainless Steel Springs, Silicone Gel